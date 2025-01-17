Ohio State Buckeyes Get Huge Prediction Ahead of National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just a few days away from playing for a national championship. On Monday night, they will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for all the marbles.
Ryan Day and company have cruised through the College Football Playoff so far. They have played a much more dominant brand of football than they showed throughout the majority of the regular season.
Despite some disappointment earlier this season, Ohio State has fired on all cylinders when the games have mattered the most.
That being said, the job is far from done. Many have them favored against Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes cannot afford to take them lightly.
With the game right around the corner, many final predictions are starting to be made.
Paul Finebaum, a notable college football analyst, has spoken out with a very bold take about the upcoming National Championship Game. He doesn't think the Fighting Irish stand a chance.
“I cannot imagine Notre Dame winning the game,” Finebaum said. “Something tells me I’ll probably hear that statement again Tuesday if I’m wrong. I just can’t. I know it’s cliche to say, ‘Matt, Notre Dame is really good. And I see it coming down to a late —’ I don’t see it. To me, this looks like the first couple of games by Ohio State."
He also stated that he thinks the Cotton Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns was the one game that Ohio State could have lost.
"I think the Texas game was the outlier. Texas was really good. They’re sneaky good. I think Notre Dame is solid but they’re missing a couple of key components. I think Jeremiyah Love being banged up is a problem. I think losing a lineman is a problem. Their special teams are fantastic, but Ohio State is fantastic across the board. It’s just a matter of — what level do they play to? And I think if [the Buckeyes] play to a high level, this game is not close.”
Obviously, the Buckeyes' fan base is going to love this prediction. They would love nothing more than to have a stress-free win to finish out the season.
It will be interesting to see if Ohio State can live up to the hype that they're receiving. Many expect another dominant performance. Hopefully, the Buckeyes can do just that.
Even though Ohio State is heavily favored to win this game and no one is giving the Fighting Irish a chance, the game must be played. Bigger upsets have happened and the Buckeyes simply need to focus on playing their game.