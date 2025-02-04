Ohio State Buckeyes HC Speaks Out About Coordinator Situation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have gone through the ringer since winning the national championship. Immediately following the big win, rumors started swirling about other teams trying to convince Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to leave Ohio State.
Thankfully, neither of those players opted to pursue the offers that were being thrown their way.
Also, the Buckeyes have lost both of their coordinators.
Jim Knowles decided to leave his defensive coordinator post. He ended up parting ways with Ohio State to join the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions.
On the other side of the football, Chip Kelly left Columbus too. He opted to become the next offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL.
That has left a lot of work for Day to do. He needs to find good candidates to replace his two departing elite coaches.
Recently, Day spoke out about the situation and offered some insight into how he will conduct the search.
"I knew that right after the game this was going to happen like this, and so you have plans in place," Day said. "But we're going to make sure that we take our time and find the right guys, because it's Ohio State."
He has the right approach to the search for both an offensive and defensive coordinator. There is no need to rush hiring coaches to fill the positions. The Buckeyes need the best candidates possible.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Ohio State is still loaded with talent. With the right coaching staff and with players taking big leaps in development like they should, the Buckeyes could be right back in the national championship mix.
All of that being said, this is a situation to monitor closely. Ohio State has already been linked to quite a few names for both coaching vacancies. Also, the Buckeyes will need a new offensive line coach to replace Justin Frye, who left for the NFL as well.
Expect to hear a lot more news and plenty of speculation regarding the offensive and defensive coordinator search at Ohio State. Day will take his time, but fans can expect to see a decision in the fairly near future.
