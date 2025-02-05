Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Draws Monstrous NFL Draft Prediction
Will Howard put together a season that will never be forgotten by Ohio State Buckeyes fans. After transferring to Ohio State, Howard had just one year of eligibility left.
Simply having the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes was worth it for Howard. Making the jump from Kansas State to one of the best college football programs of all-time was a dream come true for him.
Heading into the 2024 season, Howard was viewed as a potential weak link. Not many thought he was the kind of quarterback who could help power Ohio State to a national championship. That is exactly what he ended up doing.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Howard completed 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also chipped in with 226 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
No one could have asked for a better season than that.
Now, Howard is heading out of Columbus and on to the NFL. He is hopeful to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Leading the Buckeyes to a national championship will certainly help his case. In fact, he has received a monstrous prediction from one NFL analyst.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team boldly stated that Howard is this year's quarterback sleeper in a recent column.
Honestly, that is a very fair statement to make. Howard showed off elite arm talent throughout the 2024 season. He was also able to showcase that he can move around inside and outside the pocket and extend plays.
Does he have a lot of work left to do on his game? Absolutely, but the raw talent is there for an NFL team to work with.
Granted, Howard is not going to be a first round pick. He also likely won't be a second round pick. However, he has done enough to be much higher than the fifth or sixth round pick that many project him to be.
There is a very real world where Howard could end up developing into being a starter NFL quarterback at some point down the road.
All of that being said, the hype and stock is starting to rise for Howard. He turned a lot of heads on the road to the championship and now will hope to see his name rise when the NFL Draft actually arrives.
