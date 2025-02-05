Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge 2025 Prediction Against Michigan
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes may have won the national championship this season, but they were unable to break their curse against the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State has now lost four straight games against arch-rival Michigan. The Buckeyes have to figure out how to shake off the losing streak in 2025.
With how bad the fan base took the loss this season, another one next year could send them even further over the edge.
That being said, a new prediction has come out for the 2025 showdown between Ohio State and the Wolverines.
Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire has made a prediction for each and every game on the Buckeyes' 2025 schedule. When it came to the Michigan game, he has Ohio State knocking off the Wolverines by a final score of 20-17. He also has the Buckeyes finishing the year with an 11-1 record.
Harrison believes that the only loss will come against the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 1.
Beating Michigan would be a perfect way to end the season. There would be massive celebrations throughout Columbus. It would also bring relief to Day and the rest of the program.
Of course, no one knows how the 2025 season will actually unfold. Ohio State has lost a lot of talent this offseason to the NFL Draft and some to the transfer portal.
Looking at the projected roster, the Buckeyes should be fine. They are still loaded with elite talent and potential. However, no one will know what to expect until the season gets underway.
Hopefully, the 2025 season is the year that Ohio State gets back on top in the storied rivalry. Losing four straight games to the Wolverines is unacceptable for the Buckeyes.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening, but this prediction is worth noting and remembering.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Draws Monstrous NFL Draft Prediction
MORE: Jim Knowles Sends Message to Ohio State, Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes HC Speaks Out About Coordinator Situation
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to Top-Tier ACC Offensive Coordinator
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to OC Candidate from Big Ten Opponent