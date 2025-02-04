Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to Top-Tier ACC Offensive Coordinator
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have some tough decisions to make. After both Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly opted to leave their coordinator positions for other opportunities, Day needs to replace them.
In order to have a shot at winning a second straight national championship, Ohio State has to get their coordinator hires right. They can't afford to have a dud hire.
With that in mind, the Buckeyes have been connected to some high-profile names in both coaching searches.
Looking closer at offensive coordinator, there are quite a few potential names that Ohio State could consider. However, there is a very intriguing name from the ACC that has been brought up as a potential option.
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports has suggested that Miami Hurricanes' offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson could be a name to keep an eye on.
"The former Kentucky, West Virginia and Houston playcaller just finished Year Two at Miami," Nakos wrote. "Shannon Dawson convinced Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward to turn down the NFL for the Hurricanes. Miami led the nation in total offense, averaging 537.2 yards and 43.9 points per game, as Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Dawson’s 2022 offense at Houston ranked No. 17 in total offense, averaging 36.1 points."
During the 2024 season, Dawson led an extremely entertaining and high-performing offense at Miami. It helped that he had Cam Ward as his quarterback, but he got the most out of the entire offense.
Bringing Dawson in would be trading out one elite offensive mind for another. The question would become, does Dawson have interest in leaving the Hurricanes for the Buckeyes?
Ohio State is one of the most desirable coaching destinations in the country. It can provide major opportunities down the road. Dawson could have interest in taking that leap.
More than likely, Day is going to do his due diligence. He knows that his decision on both coordinator jobs will be crucial to the Buckeyes' chances of a championship repeat.
Don't be surprised if Ohio State shows heavy interest in Dawson. He may not get or want the job, but he's certainly a qualified candidate who would be worth looking into.
