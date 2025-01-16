Ohio State Buckeyes Star Doesn't Hold Back About Ryan Day
Ryan Day has had a massive rollercoaster season in 2024. So have the Ohio State Buckeyes for that matter.
At the start of the season, Ohio State was widely viewed as the most talented team in the nation. From top to bottom and at every position, they were loaded with talent.
Following a hot start to the season, the Buckeyes suffered a couple of road bumps. One of those road bumps happened to be a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season.
While Ohio State was still headed to the College Football Playoff, fans instantly gave up on the season. They started calling for Day's job and for massive changes to the program. Day and company haven't let that hate distract them from their ultimate goal.
All season long, winning a national championship was the goal. Beating Michigan was No. 2 on the list, but the main thing the team wanted to accomplish is still possible.
On Monday night, the Buckeyes will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game.
Jack Sawyer, one of the key players for Ohio State throughout the season, recently spoke out about his head coach. He did not hold back his praise for Day at all.
“The amount of s*** that Coach has taken on our behalf is insane,” Sawyer wrote. “I remember he was telling us about how, after one of our losses to The Team Up North, he had to take his son and his daughters out of school — because not only were kids saying stuff about them and their dad and how they need to leave town and they’re not welcome here, but actual teachers were as well. Hearing that made us so angry."
Sawyer continued on, revealing more about Day as a person and how he treats his players.
“But I also think a reason that stuff has been able to happen, it’s because of how high Coach’s character is. He refuses to hang his players out to dry. In the good times, he wants the spotlight on us. In the bad times, he wants the spotlight on himself. And it’s definitely unacceptable, the amount of toxic bulls*** he’s had to deal with over the years. But if you’re wondering why his players play so damn hard for him — well, there you go.”
To all the fans that wanted Day fired, there you have it. He has earned the respect and love from his players and they want to play hard for him. That is hard to find.
Day has completely shut down all of the rumors about the Buckeyes moving on from him. He has also proven once again that he is one of the best head coaches in the entire nation.
Ohio State is lucky to have him and now it's time for those hateful fans to send apology letters to Day. He has earned love and respect.
Moving forward, fans need to be very careful with overreactions. Losing to the Wolverines is tough to swallow, but until the season is concluded, no conclusions can truly be made. This season has been proof of that.