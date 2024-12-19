Ohio State Buckeyes WR Transfers to Big Ten Opponent
Not long ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned that wide receiver Jayden Ballard would be transferring away from the program. It did not take long for him to find a new home.
Ballard, who was with the team for four years, has decided to play for one of Ohio State's Big Ten opponents.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Ballard has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. He has just one year of college football left to be played.
Now that Ballard has officially committed to another team, he will end his Buckeyes' career with 11 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.
When he originally committed to Ohio State, Ballard was a four-star wide receiver out of Massillon, Ohio. He was ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Ohio. Ballard also was ranked No. 84 overall in the nation out of all recruits.
Unfortunately, due to the elite wide receiver talent that the Buckeyes have brought in, Ballard failed to carve out a consistent role for himself.
Ballard will likely end up being a major key for the Wisconsin offense. He has landed with a team that needed wide receiver help and he could end up making a massive impact on the Badgers.
In the 2025 college football season, Ballard will also face off against his old school. Ohio State is set to play Wisconsin on October 18.
Ideally, Ballard will be able to find success with the Badgers. When he plays the Buckeyes, the goal would be to hold him to nothing. As long as he doesn't hurt Ohio State, it would be good to see him get a big role within the Wisconsin offense and play at a high level.
The Buckeyes have quite a few players still available in the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see where the rest of them end up going.