Ohio State Star WR Has Message for QB After Transfer Decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially seen a second quarterback decide to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Air Noland is the second Ohio State signal caller to look for a new team after Devin Brown announced the same decision prior.
Noland looked to be a piece that could end up developing into a starter for the Buckeyes. Unfortunately for him, Ohio State added both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair for the future and blocked his path to the starting job.
Following his decision to enter the transfer portal, Noland should find a lucrative new landing spot. He has elite potential if he can develop to his ceiling.
Jeremiah Smith was clearly close with Noland. After the news broke that Noland would be transferring, he shared a brief and heartfelt message to the quarterback on social media.
At this point in time, no one knows what the future holds for the Buckeyes at quarterback.
Right now, both Sayin and St. Clair are expected to compete for the starting job. However, there is still a chance that Ryan Day could go out and look to land a proven quarterback with experience for the 2025 season.
Both Sayin and St. Clair have legitimate superstar potential. Sayin was able to showcase some of his talent throughout the 2024 campaign, both in practice and in very limited playing time.
Perhaps Ohio State feels comfortable enough with what they have seen from Sayin to not try to bring in a new starter via the portal.
It will also be very interesting to see where Noland ends up transferring. One team that has come up as a possible destination is the Alabama Crimson Tide. That would be a premier destination for the young quarterback.
Plenty of other teams will likely have interest in him as well.
When it comes to Smith, he is the future for the Buckeyes at wide receiver. In his freshman season, he has lived up to the superstar potential that was seen in him and then some. He is expected to take his game to another level in year two.
All of that being said, there are a lot of questions about the future for Ohio State football. There just aren't many answers to those questions at this point in time.