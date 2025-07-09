Ohio State Superstar Appears to Throw Shade at 'Overrated' LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is well known for being an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, as the future Hall-of-Famer grew up in Akron. However, Ohio State's best player may not necessarily be a fan of James.
Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recently retweeted a post — while also posting a "100" emoji — accusing James of being "overrated" and for being a "cowardly fraud."
James himself has lauded Smith in the past, just like every other Ohio State fan in existence. But clearly, the feeling is not mutual.
Regardless, Smith is certainly entitled to his opinion, even though he surely rubbed a large faction of Buckeyes fans the wrong way with his social media post.
The 19-year-old made his way to Columbus last year and was widely viewed as the most talented wide receiver prospect to ever play for Ohio State. Some even considered him the best receiver prospect to ever stop on a football field, period.
He certainly put together a ridiculously impressive showing during his freshman campaign, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns while helping lead the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
Smith is now perceived by many as the best player in the country, and he was given the highest overall rating in EA Sports' College Football 26, earning a 98.
We'll see what the 6-foot-3 playmaker has in store for 2025 and whether or not he posts any more opinions about James, who has collected four titles throughout his NBA career.
