New York Jets Teammate Sends Bold Justin Fields Message
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is entering a make-or-break season with the New York Jets, and everyone knows it.
Now on his third NFL team since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2021, Fields is running out of chances to prove himself, but he is getting a great opportunity as the Jets' clear-cut starting signal-caller heading into 2025.
Well, safety Andre Cisco — who was a high-school classmate of Fields — is expecting big things from the Ohio State product this coming season.
“Me and Justin, we were in the same class in high school,” Cisco said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Same class in college, same class coming up to the NFL so these are the people that, whether you play with them or not, you feel like you know them from not too far away. Getting to know him up close as a teammate has been really, really special."
Cisco signed a one-year deal with the Jets in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I’m really glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and just support him as he takes on that role," Cisco added. "We already know what quarterback means in the NFL. I’m excited for him to prove those who are doubting him wrong and those who are supporting right, because I think he’s gonna have a huge year.”
Fields was originally selected by the Chicago Bears and spent his first three seasons with them before being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, where he primarily served as Russell Wilson's backup.
The 26-year-old has totaled 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions through the air throughout his professional career to date. Definitely in stark contrast to his brilliant career at Ohio State.
