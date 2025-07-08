Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Breaks Distinct NBA Record

A former Ohio State Buckeyes star has set a new NBA record.

Mar 8, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) celebrates a basket scored by guard Bruce Thornton (2) against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh set an NBA record during his Salt Lake Summer League game with the Utah Jazz on Monday night, pouring in a Salt Lake record 37 points in the Jazz's 112-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Sensabaugh went 9-of-14 from the floor, burying six three-pointers in his scintillating performance.

Sensabaugh spent one season at Ohio State in 2022-23, averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over 24.5 minutes per game on 48.0/40.5/83.0 shooting splits. He posted 20 or more points 11 times during that time, topping out at 27 during a win over Iowa.

The 6-foot-6 forward was then selected by Utah with the 28th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and proceeded to play in 32 games with the Jazz during his rookie campaign, making 11 starts. During that time, he logged 7.5 points and 3.2 boards across 18.3 minutes a night, although his percentages (39.0/29.6/90.2) left much to be desired.

Last year, Sensabaugh took a major step forward, appearing in 71 contests with 15 starts. He registered 10.9 points and three rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, 42.2 percent from three-point range and 89 percent from the free-throw line.

The 21-year-old should continue to get significant opportunities on a young Utah squad heading into the 2025-26 NBA campaign, and he is clearly using Summer League to fine tune his skills.

We'll see if Sensabaugh continues his torrid pace in Salt Lake City both in Summer League and during the regular season.

