College Football 26 Makes Glaring Error With Ohio State Buckeyes' Roster

College Football 26 has made a really weird gaffe with the Ohio State Buckeyes' roster.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts to the referee after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Sep 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts to the referee after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Full player ratings for the Ohio State Buckeyes were revealed in College Football 26 this week, as early access for the EA Sports video game is now available. But here's the problem: the game has made a rather glaring error with Ohio State's roster.

The most confusing gaffe occurs at the running back position, where someone named "Jayson Ball" is tied with James Peoples for the Buckeyes' highest-rated halfback with an 87 overall. The game goes as far to say that he is a sophomore and is an "elusive bruiser."

Unless Ryan Day and Co. have been hiding something from us, there is no "Jayson Ball" that plays for Ohio State. He wasn't on the Buckeyes last year. He isn't on the Buckeyes this year. He wasn't recruited. He wasn't nabbed in the transfer portal. He doesn't even exist.

Ball isn't the only player listed on Ohio State's roster that isn't real, either. Actually, there are nine fake players on the Buckeyes.

Hopefully, EA Sports fixes this in its first update for College Football 26.

Meanwhile, CJ Donaldson comes in at an 86 overall rating. Bo Jackson scored an 80, and Sam Williams-Dixon tallied a 76. Freshman Anthony Rogers is missing, for some reason, so that's another oversight that EA Sports needs to correct (unless Rogers didn't opt in to the game).

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (98) and safety Caleb Downs (96) are the two highest-rated players in the entire game. Ohio State has six players that scored a 90 or better rating overall, with cornerback Davison Igbinosun being perhaps the biggest surprise with a 90.

The Buckeyes are the defending national champions, but a massive chunk of their top players from last season are now playing in the NFL. That being said, Ohio State remains a loaded squad.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

