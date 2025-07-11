Ohio State Buckeyes' Julian Sayin Receives Major New 2025 Projection
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a few question marks looming over the first few weeks of the 2025 season, and Julian Sayin's performance will answer one of them. The Buckeyes had Will Howard, who transferred from Kansas State, as their starting quarterback a season ago. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers after his eligibility ran out.
Now, the Buckeyes will look to former five-star quarterback Sayin to run the show. While he's yet to officially be named the starter, all expectations are that he's going to be who is the one leading the offense against the Texas Longhorns to start the 2025 season.
Sayin spent his first season under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but after the legendary head coach retired, Sayin hit the transfer portal. It seemed obvious that he was going to sit under Howard for a season and then ultimately get the reigns to the offense, and that's exactly what has happened.
That said, RotoWire dropped an official prediction for Sayin this season. He's expected to have 3,027 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 131 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. Just for reference, Howard ended last season with 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, playing in 16 games.
Sayin is clearly expected to have a solid season and could see those numbers bolstered even further if the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff yet again. With Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as his receivers and Max Klare at tight end, Sayin will have the weapons available to succeed.
Last season, Saying had just 84 passing yards and a touchdown, competing in four games, most of which were blowout victories for the Buckeyes. With Howard in Pittsburgh, it is Sayin's time to shine, and much of the Buckeyes' season will hinge on his success.