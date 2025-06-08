Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Put on Notice With Brutally Honest Take
While Justin Fields enjoyed a brilliant run with the Ohio State Buckeyes, his time in the NFL has not been nearly as as smooth.
Fields was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the quarterback is already on his third team, as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year and signed with the New York Jets in free agency earlier this offseason.
The 26-year-old is expected to start for the Jets in 2025, but Nick Shook of NFL.com feels that this may be Fields' last real opportunity on the professional level.
"Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal to become the Jets' chosen new starter in 2025, but if we look at what it might cost them to get out of said deal after the coming season, it's clear this is a one-year tryout," Shook wrote. "A post-June 1 trade next offseason would clear all but $3 million of his $23 million cap number in 2026, per Over The Cap. Fields must prove he's worth keeping in 2025 because, generally speaking, it feels as if the NFL's intrigue regarding the fifth-year pro is starting to run out."
Fields has yet to find his footing in the league. His best season to date came with the Bears in 2023, when he made 13 starts and threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 61.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 86.3. Additionally, he rushed for 657 yards and four scores.
Last year, the Ohio State product made six starts for the Steelers, appearing in 10 games. During that time, he finished with 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and five picks, making good on 65.8 percent of his throws. He chipped in 289 yards while punching in five scores on the ground.
Fields definitely possesses dual-threat capabilities, but he is going to have to prove that he can consistently make throws week in and week out before anyone commits to him long term. We will see if he can do that with the Jets next fall.
