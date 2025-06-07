Ohio State Coach Stamps Massive Label on Unexpected Weapon
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed quite a weapon in the transfer portal this offseason, bagging former Purdue Boilermaker tight end Max Klare.
Klare will unquestionably be No. 1 on the depth chart for Ohio State next fall, which will represent a welcome change for a Buckeyes squad that did not really get much production out of the position in 2024. However, that does not mean Ohio State is simply forgetting about the rest of its tight ends.
Quite the contrary, actually, as Buckeyes tight ends coach Keenan Bailey dropped an incredibly bold take on Will Kacmarek, calling him the "best blocking tight end in the country," via Eleven Warriors.
Kacmarek saw his 2024 campaign cut short due to an injury he suffered against Oregon midway through the season. During his time on the field, he logged eight catches for 86 yards.
The St. Louis native actually spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career playing for the Ohio Bobcats before transferring to Ohio State after 2023. He totaled 42 receptions for 507 yards and a couple of scores at Ohio, establishing himself as a sleeper weapon for the Bobcats.
Kacmarek will probably never get the chance to display his pass-catching chops in Columbus, but that does not mean he will not have a prominent role in the offense, as Bailey clearly loves him as a blocker. That will be especially important for the Buckeyes next season, as they will be heading into the year with a brand new backfield.
