Ohio State Buckeyes Tight End Projected to Make School History Twice
As explosive as the Ohio State Buckeyes' offense was last season, they didn't really get a whole lot of production from their tight ends, but that should change heading into 2025.
Ohio State nabbed one of the best tight ends in the country via the transfer portal earlier this offseason, stealing Max Klare away from the Purdue Boilermakers, a fellow Big Ten opponent.
Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic is already expecting big things from Klare going into next season, and he feels that the junior will set multiple marks for the Buckeyes.
"There’s two records he should be on watch for this season: Ohio State’s single-season touchdowns and receiving yards records for tight ends," Teague Robinson wrote. "Ohio State’s receiving yards by a tight end record was set in 1966 by Billy Anders, who had 671 yards and averaged 74.6 yards per game in nine games. Klare can beat that, especially when you take into account the probability of at least one Playoff game. ... Ohio State’s tight end receiving touchdowns record is seven, shared by Ricky Dudley (1995) and Jake Stoneburner (2011)."
Klare hauled in 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with Purdue last season, so he definitely has a great chance of setting the yardage record. The touchdown milestone will be a bit trickier, especially when you consider that fellow passing weapons like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will take opportunities away from him. But the 6-foot-4, 240-pound star should also comprise a great red-zone target.
"His biggest issue might be targets, but young quarterbacks love big and reliable options, which Klare is," Teague Robinson added. "I like his upside no matter the quarterback."
Klare should absolutely add a new dimension to the Buckeyes' aerial attack, and that should be very interesting to watch next fall.
