Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Brutal 2025 Prediction When It Comes to Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship last season, but still, the stench of their fourth straight loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines is still present at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State lost just two games throughout all of 2024: on the road against Oregon in October (which the Buckeyes resoundingly avenged in the Rose Bowl), and that at home versus Michigan in the regular-season finale.
Ryan Day is just 1-4 against the Wolverines as Ohio State's head coach, the one blemish on an otherwise sparkling record for the 46-year-old.
So, will Day and the Buckeyes finally right the ship when it comes to the team Up North? Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic actually does not think so. While he thinks that Ohio State will win the Big Ten, he is predicting that the Buckeyes will lose to Michigan yet again in 2025.
"The prediction here is that Ohio State will lose to open the season against Texas, which has no impact on the Big Ten race. It will beat Penn State. And it will lose for the fifth consecutive time to Michigan," Teague Robinson wrote. "I think Ohio State will be the better team, but without seeing the revamped defense and new quarterback, it’s hard for me to pick Ohio State outright on the road after what’s happened the past four seasons in The Game."
The Wolverines are certainly expected to be better this season than they were last year, when they went just 8-5. On that same token, Ohio State is not quite as talented this time around, which could spell bad news for the Buckeyes in their annual meeting with Michigan.
Not only that, but the game will be in Ann Arbor, so if Ohio State is going to end its drought against the Wolverines, it will have to do so on the road.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Getting Major Recruiting Help from Unlikely Source
MORE: Former Ohio State WR Named in Mind-Blowing NFL Trade Speculation
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Suffer Crushing Blow in Losing Top Commit
MORE: Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous
MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes