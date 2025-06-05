Former Ohio State WR Named in Mind-Blowing NFL Trade Speculation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have certainly had many incredibly talented wide receivers walk through their doors, but not all of them exactly panned out in Columbus.
Jameson Williams is a perfect example, as he spent two non-productive years at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Alabama and breaking out with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.
Williams went on to be selected by the Detroit Lions with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while he was largely kept off of the field for various reasons over his first couple of professional seasons, he finally established himself as an elite big-play threat by catching 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven scores this past year.
However, with things becoming rather tight financially for the Lions, there are some who feel that Detroit could trade the 24-year-old, and Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network is in that club.
Austin has proposed that the Buffalo Bills swing a deal for Williams before the start of the 2025 NFL campaign, providing Josh Allen with an explosive playmaker.
"While it might seem unlikely the Lions would deal him, Detroit just handed out major deals to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, with more stars due for extensions soon," Austin wrote. "At 24, Williams could be the No. 1 target for Josh Allen. His speed and big-play ability would add a much-needed element to Buffalo’s offense."
Williams became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but the Lions do not seem to be in any rush to hand him one. While he would represent an extraordinary pickup for the Bills, it's hard to fathom Detroit moving the former Ohio State receiver at this point. Not with the Lions attempting to win a Super Bowl next season.
