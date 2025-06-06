Ohio State Buckeyes Getting Major Recruiting Help from Unlikely Source
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best recruiting schools in the country, so you wouldn't think they would need any assistance. Still, Ohio State will obviously take all of the help it can get, and recently, it has begun receiving aid from an unlikely source: one of its own commits.
Four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds — a class of 2027 commit — made another visit to Columbus this week, and during his time meeting with the Buckeyes, his focus was actually recruiting other players from his class.
“Whenever someone gets offered or something like that, I kind of connect,” Edmunds said, via Eleven Warriors. “Or sometimes Coach will text me or call me and I'll get someone to go after. (Five-star tight end) Brock Williams is a big guy that we're going after this weekend. I talk to him basically, like, almost every single day and he'll be here for, I think, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or something like that, so that'll be pretty big for us.”
Edmunds committed to Ohio State back in December, and to say that he is pumped to be a Buckeye would be an understatement. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller said that he knew he would be heading to Columbus as soon as Ohio State made him an offer, and while he hasn't officially signed yet, it appears safe to say that he will be playing for the Buckeyes in a couple of years.
The question is, how many recruits can Edmunds convince to join him?
Edmunds is the sixth-ranked quarterback and the 67th-ranked player in the nation overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings. The Huntington Beach native is also the eighth-ranked player in the state of California.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State WR Named in Mind-Blowing NFL Trade Speculation
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Suffer Crushing Blow in Losing Top Commit
MORE: Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous
MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star