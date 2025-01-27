Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to Green Bay Packers' DC
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on Sunday. It was a bit of a shock when it happened even though there had been some rumors swirling last week.
Knowles departing has left Ryan Day with a need for a new defensive coordinator. Ohio State will likely try to move quickly to get the position filled.
With that being said, the Buckeyes have been linked to a very intriguing candidate.
Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire has suggested that Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could be a name to watch closely.
"Why not go after a guy that already had success at Ohio State? Hafley was the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator in 2019 when the defense was one of the best in the country," Harrison wrote. "There’s already a relationship there and Hafley seemingly only left to be the head coach at Boston College as a promotion and climb up the coaching ladder. He knows the culture and knows what it takes to coach at Ohio State."
Bringing Hafley back to Columbus would make a ton of sense for Ohio State. However, convincing him to part ways from his position with the Packers will be no easy task.
Hafley is coming off of a very successful season as Green Bay's defensive coordinator. He helped lead the Packers to a lot of defensive success and has set himself up for a very bright future in the NFL.
In fact, he was actually interviewed by the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancy.
Would he actually consider making a move back to the college ranks under Day as the defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes? It's likely that he wouldn't, but it would be worth making a call to him.
This is just one potential option that could make sense for Ohio State. Truthfully, they could have a shot at any candidate that they want to pursue.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes are able to land an elite defensive coordinator. Losing Knowles is a setback for 2025, but Ohio State has a chance to rebound and bring in someone who truly wants to be a Buckeye.