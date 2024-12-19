Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Another Defender to Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their College Football Playoff matchup on Saturday evening against the Tennessee Volunteers. However, the transfer portal has been creating a lot of news surrounding the team as well.
On Wednesday, another player reportedly opted to enter the portal and will likely leave the team during the offseason.
Jayden Bonsu, a safety, has decided to look at taking his talents elsewhere.
That news was reported first by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Bonsu will have three years of eligibility remaining.
When he committed to the Buckeyes, Bonsu was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 23 safety in the class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of New Jersey. Many felt that he had a chance to develop into being a star at Ohio State.
During the spring this year, Buckeyes' safeties coach Matt Guerrieri was very high on Bonsu and had a lot of good things to say about him.
“He’s been a guy that’s been on the rise,” Guerrieri said. “To me, from where he was when he started spring ball to where he is now, he’s made more plays at practice. His eye discipline is better. His understanding of the defense is better, which allows you to be able to play free and play fast. That’s what I’ve seen so far, and I expect that to continue.”
Obviously, that didn't end up being the case. Bonsu did not end up playing in a game this season for Ohio State.
Bonsu will immediately become an intriguing target for teams across the nation that need secondary help. He still has the same major potential that made the Buckeyes so high on his ability.
At this point in time, no potential landing spots have come up as possible destinations. However, it won't be long before he takes some visits.
This is yet another disappointing transfer to see. Bonsu was supposed to become an impact player for Ohio State.
Hopefully, he lands somewhere where he can develop into being the player that he's capable of becoming. There is big potential in him and as long as he isn't playing the Buckeyes, it would be good to see him find a lot of success.