Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to 2026 Five-Star QB
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes do not play around when it comes to the quarterback position. They continue trying to land elite quarterbacks and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
On Friday, it was shared that Ohio State has made an offer to a five-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
As shared by Ryder Lyons on X, the Buckeyes have made him an offer.
According to On3 Sports, Lyons is a five-star quarterback hailing from Folsom High School in Folsom, California. He is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class and has received the ranking of being the No. 10 prospect in the nation.
This is yet another bold move by an Ohio State team that is already loaded with elite quarterback talent.
Heading into the 2025 season, Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair will be the two main signal callers. Both are former five-star prospects and have a very bright future ahead of them with the Buckeyes.
In the 2026 recruiting class, Ohio State has made an offer to Jared Curtis. The Buckeyes are currently favored to win that recruiting battle, but the result is not set in stone just yet.
Landing Lyons would give the program yet another elite option for the future.
Outside of Ohio State, there are a lot of big schools trying to land a commitment from Lyons. Among those programs are USC, Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Auburn.
Most recently, USC has been favored to end up landing Lyons' commitment, but that could change.
With the Buckeyes throwing their hat in the ring, Day will have a chance to shake things up. He has found ways to land elite prospect after elite prospect. Perhaps Ohio State can get another big-time commitment from Lyons.
All of that being said, this will be a situation to watch closely. The Buckeyes are now pursuing Lyons and it will be interesting to see what the outcome of their pursuit ends up being.
