Ohio State Lands Key Commitment from Towering 4-Star Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to roll in the 2026 recruiting cycle, landing another huge in-state commit this week.
Four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer announced on Tuesday that he has committed to the Buckeyes via X.
Greer, a highly-touted recruit from Akron, OH, chose Ohio State over multiple power four schools, including Missouri, Tennessee, and Florida. He now becomes the second four-star offensive lineman in head coach Ryan Day's 2026 recruiting class, alongside Maxwell Riley.
At 6-foot-6.5, 310 lbs., the big-time lineman already possess the frame for a tackle at the collegiate level. In addition to his strong build, Greer's combination of size and athletic ability makes him a rare prospect. Despite missing time during his freshman and sophomore year at Archbishop Hoban High School, Greer easily projects as a developmental player with tons of potential.
With Greer announcing his commitment to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are now up to six commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The class includes five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and five four-star prospects. Day has done damage in the state of Ohio with this group, as the reigning National Champions have landed four of the top 12 players in the state, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
