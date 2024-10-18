Ohio State Star RB Undergoes Hand Operation
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on a bye week this week and will get some much-needed rest after suffering a tough loss last week on the road against the Oregon Ducks.
Hitting their bye week this week came at a clutch time. A new report has shared the information that star running back Quinshon Judkins has undergone a hand operation. Thankfully, the report also stated that he is not expected to miss any time with the injury.
Pete Nakos of On3 was the one who made the report about Judkins' operation.
Clearly, this is a massive break for Ohio State. Losing Judkins for any amount of time would have been a massive blow on the offensive side of the football.
So far this season, Judkins has made exactly the kind of impact that the Buckeyes anticipated after getting his transfer commitment from Ole Miss.
He has carried the football 71 times for 491 yards and six touchdowns so far this year, while catching seven passes for 67 yards.
If Ohio State is going to make a national championship run, which is what their only goal is this season, Judkins will need to be healthy and playing at a high level. He has elite talent and is widely expected to be a first or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.
While this will be something to monitor moving forward, it sounds like the Buckeyes and Judkins dodged a bullet. Being able to get the operation done during a bye week and not miss time is the best possible outcome for something like this.
All of that being said, Judkins will be a player to monitor closely in Ohio State's next game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 26th.
Hopefully, this report ends up being accurate and Judkins doesn't deal with any negative ramifications of the injury or operation.