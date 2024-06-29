Ohio State Buckeyes' RB TreVeyon Henderson Leading Youth Training Camp
Ohio State is set to have one of the top backfield duos in the country.
But TreVeyon Henderson, who will be returning for this fourth year to the Buckeyes, has redirected his offseason focus to helping youth get engaged in the football community.
“Just being able to interact with the kids and shine the Lord's light onto them, his love, his joy, his kindness toward them and to just try to make as many interactions as I can with those kids, man,” Henderson said. “I'm just thankful that I was able to do so.”
Henderson — along with Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr., Olentangy High School football head coach Wade Bartholomew and Centric Sports Group — expressed how much God means in his life and how he's been able to administer change throughout Columbus to Eleven Warriors Friday.
"I thank God for allowing me to be here and being able to give back to the kids and the community," Henderson said.
Henderson discussed how his view on leadership has changed in recent weeks.
"I know there's certain types of leaders out there, like, 'leading this way is the right way to lead,' but following Jesus and allowing him to help me become the leader He wants me to be — that's the right leader to be.
"Serving others and helping others putting others before myself — that's really been helping me out," Henderson said.
Centric Sports Group owner Jacob Byrd told Eleven Warriors he was happy with Henderson's leadership and excitement with the kids, and the fact that Henderson "wanted this event to be more than just about football."
“TreVeyon is a guy that has a huge heart, and what I’ve seen transpire in his life just having known him since his freshman year at Ohio State is, when he came to know the Lord a year ago, at that time he was in such a dark place in his life,” Byrd said. “But when he found Jesus, he felt so loved and he felt at peace and he found great strength and hope in the Lord. In communicating with him, he has shared that he wants to share that hope and share that love. ... So it’s impressive to see Trey pour into the lives of these young people.”
Campers received "Walk by Faith" wristbands with the help of The Walk Foundation, prizes, autographs and photos with Henderson.