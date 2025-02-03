Ohio State Buckeyes Linked to OC Candidate from Big Ten Opponent
The Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves needing a new offensive coordinator. Following Chip Kelly's departure to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, Ryan Day will need to find his replacement.
Now, the question becomes, who could Day target to fill the void left by Kelly?
One name to keep an eye on could come from a Big Ten opponent. Indiana Hoosiers current offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan might make sense as a target for Ohio State.
The Columbus Dispatch has named Shanahan as a potential target for the Buckeyes.
No, it's not the famous Shanahan from the NFL. The Shanahan in question is actually just 35 years old and played his college football career as a tight end for Pittsburgh.
Poaching a member of Curt Cignetti's coaching staff would be an elite option for Ohio State. Shanahan is a great offensive mind and the move would also potentially weaken a competitor.
During the 2024 college football season, Shanahan helped lead the Indiana offense to being the highest-scoring offense in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers ended up averaging a staggering 41.3 points per game.
Needless to say, that is an impressive season. That offensive production helped Indiana make a run all the way to the College Football Playoff.
Would Shanahan be able to replicate that success with the Buckeyes? That would be the big question. If he can do it with the Hoosiers, why would he not be able to do it with a more talented offense at Ohio State.
Not only is Shanahan coming off of a big season, he is also young. Making a move to a bigger school and opportunity might be something that he is interested in from a career perspective. It could even help him become a head coach in the future.
All of that being said, Shanahan is a name to keep an eye on. The Buckeyes and Day might not end up having interest in him, but he would make sense as a potential candidate.
