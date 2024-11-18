Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge Take from Notable Analyst Before Week 13
Heading into Week 13 of the 2024 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the nation. This week, they will face off against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers in an absolutely massive game for both teams with College Football Playoff implications.
At this point in time, there are quite a few teams who could be talented enough to win a national championship. As many thought before the season started, Ohio State is one of them.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have worked hard to get to this point. It will be interesting to see what they end up doing against Indiana.
Notable college football analyst Paul Finebaum spoke out with a bold take about Ohio State. He thinks that they're the best team in the nation.
"I think Ohio State's the best team in the country," Finebaum said. "It could change, but right now, it hasn't."
There are many who believe that the Buckeyes are the best team in the country. The Oregon Ducks are also a team that has received a lot of hype throughout the season.
From a pure roster talent perspective, it's hard to argue that Ohio State isn't the most talented team in college football. They have elite talent at every single position.
If everyone plays up to their potential, a national championship should end up happening for the Buckeyes.
However, the team has to take care of business each and every week, but focus on doing it one week at a time. Fans will have a much clearer idea of just how good the Buckeyes are after this week's game against the Hoosiers.
Hopefully, Ohio State can come out and make a major statement this week. Moving into the Michigan game, the Buckeyes would be brimming with confidence if they dispatch of Indiana. But, the Hoosiers are a good football team and Ohio State will have to bring their best to the field.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes will need to earn the title of best in the nation. Receiving it now is all fun and good, but Ohio State only has one goal. That goal is to be the best team in the nation when every single game in the 2024 season has been played.