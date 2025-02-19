Ohio State Reveals Official Decision on Ryan Day's Contract
Earlier this month, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes agreed to a new seven-year contract extension that would pay him $12.5 million annually.
It was a well-deserved reward for Day after leading Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, and now, the deal is finally official.
The Ohio State Board of Trustees formally approved Day's new pact on Wednesday, officially making him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Georgia's Kirby Smart.
“I’m so pleased that we have Coach Day as the leader of our program and our young men,” Ohio State president Ted Carter said, via Eleven Warriors.
It has been a whirlwind experience for Day, who some considered to be on the hot seat entering the season. He then had many calling for his job following the Buckeyes' devastating loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular-season finale.
However, Day then guided Ohio State on a dominant College Football Playoff run culminating in a National Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.
“I don’t think any of us can fully appreciate how much hard work it took for all three of our national championship teams to accomplish the ultimate goal," added said Board of Trustees chair John Zeiger. "That hard work is not seen by everybody every day, but we do understand that it takes a lot to get where you attained. Thank you for representing this university in a very important and incredible way on the largest stage that we have in this country.”
Day's new contract will take him through the 2031 campaign, and at this point, everyone is happy about it.
