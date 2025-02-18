Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Land Dynamic Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have quite a few talented players heading off to the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those players is dynamic wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Now, he is being predicted to end up landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus has released a new mock draft. He had Egbuka ending up with the Steelers in the first round.
To be exact, he predicted that Egbuka would head to Pittsburgh with the No. 21 overall pick.
"No matter who is behind the center for the Steelers in 2025, the team needs help at wide receiver," Plocher wrote. "Egbuka had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Ohio State, and while he primarily lined up in the slot, he has shown he can play outside, as well."
Egbuka would be an excellent addition for the Steelers' offense. He could form a lethal one-two punch at wide receiver with George Pickens.
During the 2024 college football season with Ohio State, Egbuka ended up catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
At this point in time, Justin Fields is highly favored to end up being the quarterback for Pittsburgh in 2025. That could change, especially with the Aaron Rodgers rumors starting to pick up steam. However, any quarterback would love to have Egbuka as one of their weapons.
Throughout his college career, Egbuka has proven himself to be an elite possession wideout. He is more than capable of making big plays, but he's simply a consistently open target.
NFL.com has revealed an intriguing comparison for Egbuka. They think that he's a similar player to another former Buckeyes' standout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
That actually isn't a bad comparison.
All of that being said, landing with the Steelers would be a great scenario for Egbuka. He would have a great opportunity to play as a rookie and could become a long-term piece of the offense.
Expect to continue hearing speculation about Egbuka as the draft continues to draw closer. If he's available when Pittsburgh is on the clock at No. 21 overall, it would not be surprising to see them select him.
