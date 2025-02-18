REPORT: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Could Reunite on NFL Team
The NFL is absolutely teeming with stars that played for the Ohio State Buckeyes, proving just how much a well-oiled machine Ohio State's football program has been.
Still, it's rare that former Buckeyes stars get the opportunity to play with each other on the NFL level. The good news is that two former Ohio State standouts coud reunite this offseason.
The New York Jets need a quarterback, and Justin Fields is slated to be a free agent. The Jets absolutely make sense for Fields given his age and potential, and who is New York's No. 1 receiver? None other than Garrett Wilson.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently said on SportsCenter that there is a chance the Jets could look to add Fields when NFL free agency begins next month.
“They could have some interest. They like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback,” Fowler said. “He’s younger. I’m told Fields has looked at that roster and sees some intrigue there, too. They have some good young pieces like Garrett Wilson and a good defense.”
Fields spent the 2024 campaign primarily serving as Russell Wilson's back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he actually did make six starts as Wilson began the season nursing a calf injury.
During that time, he threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 93.3. Fields also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
Meanwhile, Wilson hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns this past year. He has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL campaigns.
Fields was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Wilson went to the Jets at No. 10 a year later.
