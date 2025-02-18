Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Massive Statement on QB Competition
The Ohio State Buckeyes were rather unsure about their quarterback situation heading into last year, as they landed Will Howard from Kansas State via the transfer portal but were not entirely ready to commit to him right off the bat.
Well, Howard went on to lead Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, demonstrating to the world that he was more than ready to take on the role.
But Howard is making the jump to the NFL this spring, which leaves a rather big question mark under center for the Buckeyes going into 2025.
Or does it?
There is massive hype around Julian Sayin, who was a freshman this past season and is widely considered the favorite to win the starting job in 2025. Heck, he is already earning Heisman Trophy buzz.
But to head coach Ryan Day, nothing has been decided, and he says that there will be a "wide open" competition for the starting quarterback job next season.
“It’ll be a fierce competition,” Day told Dom Tiberi of 10TV. “Lincoln [Kienholz] and Julian and then Tavien [St. Clair]. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything, and everything will be a competition. I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it.
While Day surely wants to evaluate his options, this does seem like coach speak and a way to keep his guys motivated. Just about everyone expects Sayin to be the starter come opening day next year, and it would be a pretty big surprise if that weren't the case.
Still, Day is not just going to hand the 19-year-old the job. He has to earn it, and Day is obviously making it clear that nothing will come easy.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Land Dynamic Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Unveils Fallout of Brutal Michigan Loss
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes WR Generating Major Heisman Buzz
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Connected to Intriguing NFL Team
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Drops Bold Statement About Future