Ohio State Buckeyes HC Drops Major Update on Coaching Staff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been through the ringer since they won the national championship. Both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have left the program. Justin Frye, the team's offensive line coach, also left Columbus.
So far, it seems that Ohio State has replaced two of those coaches.
Brian Hartline has been reported to be the new offensive coordinator, while Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen is expected to replace Frye as the Buckeyes' offensive line coach.
Now, Ohio State will simply need to figure out who they're going to bring in to replace Knowles.
With a couple of questions still swirling around the coaching staff, Day has spoken out and offered a major update about his timeline of when the staff will be finalized.
“We're still putting the finishing touches on it,” Day said. “I’m hoping by this weekend or the beginning of next week, we'll have everything out there. We're making good progress. We obviously have a bunch of really good guys on staff, but a bunch of other guys who are obviously interested in the positions, so we're going to work hard to get this thing kind of ironed out here in the next few days.”
Of course, the university also made a major move with the coaching staff. It gave Day a major contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2031 season.
Day was more than deserving of receiving that pay day.
It will be interesting to see who the Buckeyes bring in as defensive coordinator. A lot of names have been attached to them as potential candidates. For now, fans and the media alike are completely in the dark.
Thankfully, Ohio State can rely on Day to make the right choice. He is arguably the best head coach in college football and continually keeps making the right choices.
No one should expect anything different. The Buckeyes should have another elite coaching staff in place for the 2025 campaign.
