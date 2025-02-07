Green Bay Packers Trending As Fit for Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are saying goodbye to many different top-tier players as they take off for the NFL. While it's sad to see so much talent go, fans will simply have more former Ohio State players to root for at the next level.
One of the less talked about departures is standout offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
Simmons, who tore his ACL during the 2024 season, is still being projected to be a likely first round pick. He combines elite size with top-tier athleticism for an offensive lineman.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Simmons is an intimidating presence from a physical perspective. His ability to move will give him a chance to find playing time early in his NFL career. He's the kind of player who could be moved around the line.
With that being said, the Green Bay Packers are trending as a potential landing spot for Simmons in the draft.
Ian Valentino of AtoZ Sports has Simmons being taken with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round by the Packers.
"I thought Green Bay was happy with Rasheed Walker but I'm hearing the team is more than open to taking an upgrade this spring," Valentino wrote. "Josh Simmons might be the best overall left tackle in the class, but he is coming off a torn ACL. His power and quickness combination is evident in both phases, and he fits Matt LaFleur's scheme perfectly."
Green Bay would be a nice place to land. The Packers are close to being a Super Bowl caliber team.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Green Bay struggled at times to keep franchise quarterback Jordan Love protected. Simmons could be brought in to help fix that issue. There is even a chance that he could find a role for himself in 2025 or 2026.
This is not the first time that Simmons has been connected to the Packers. The two parties have been mentioned as a potential fit for each other on multiple occasions.
While there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, Green Bay is a team to keep a close eye on for Simmons.
