Ohio State HC Drops Strong Take on Massive Transfer Portal Addition
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a big fish in the spring transfer portal last week, earning a commitment from from North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Beau Atkinson.
Considering that Ohio State's defensive line took a massive hit thanks to the NFL Draft, Atkinson was a huge get, and head coach Ryan Day is obviously thrilled to have the pass rusher in tow.
"Very excited about adding Beau," Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "We think it's a great addition to the room. Somebody who has experience, somebody who has size. He's excited to be at Ohio State. ... Beau made it very clear he wanted to play at the highest level."
Atkinson has two years of eligibility remaining after spending the first couple of seasons of his collegiate career at North Carolina.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman made an immediate impact upon arriving at Chapel Hill in 2022, logging 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his freshman campaign. Then, this past season, Atkinson broke out, racking up 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
The Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country in 2024, thanks much in part to a fearsome defensive front that was led by JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams. All three of those players—plus Ty Hamilton—were all drafted over the weekend, and while Ohio State does have some solid replacements on its roster, it clearly needed another boost.
Atkinson should provide that for the Buckeyes and will almost certainly receive significant playing time right off the bat in 2025.
