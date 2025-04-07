Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Massive Update on QB Battle

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has dropped a major update on the team's quarterback battle.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day makes a pass during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day makes a pass during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into spring practice, Julian Sayin appeared to be the favorite to win the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback job. However, now, it seems to be anything but the case.

Lincoln Kienholz has apparently been outperforming Sayin thus far, which has led to quite the quarterback controversy in Columbus.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has provided an update on the Buckeyes' quarterback situation this week, and it doesn't seem to bode incredibly well for Sayin. At least right now.

"The only thing that was different about Saturday's practice is that the students were there and that the media were there. But what it does make you realize is that every rep matters," Day told reporters. "... It's been three guys getting after it across the board, improvement. ... Nobody is much further ahead of the other one."

While this could of course be coach speak on Day's part, it does line up with all of the news coming out of Ohio State camp that Sayin has not exactly been overly impressive.

The former five-star recruit has been the subject of considerable hype since joining the Buckeyes last year, and he was even generating Heisman Trophy buzz recently.

Sayin threw a grand total of 12 passes last season, serving as one of Will Howard's backups. The 19-year-old has massive potential and is a true dual threat, but it doesn't look like he has a firm handle on the position just yet.

Chances are, Sayin will probably still start the 2025 campaign under center, but he will absolutely need to prove himself in the coming months.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Make NFL Draft History

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Might Be Making a Push for the Starting Job

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hits New Low in Recent Projections

MORE: Ohio State Star Makes Huge Announcement Amid Major Concern

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star is Becoming Criminally Underrated

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News