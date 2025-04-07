Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Massive Update on QB Battle
Heading into spring practice, Julian Sayin appeared to be the favorite to win the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback job. However, now, it seems to be anything but the case.
Lincoln Kienholz has apparently been outperforming Sayin thus far, which has led to quite the quarterback controversy in Columbus.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day has provided an update on the Buckeyes' quarterback situation this week, and it doesn't seem to bode incredibly well for Sayin. At least right now.
"The only thing that was different about Saturday's practice is that the students were there and that the media were there. But what it does make you realize is that every rep matters," Day told reporters. "... It's been three guys getting after it across the board, improvement. ... Nobody is much further ahead of the other one."
While this could of course be coach speak on Day's part, it does line up with all of the news coming out of Ohio State camp that Sayin has not exactly been overly impressive.
The former five-star recruit has been the subject of considerable hype since joining the Buckeyes last year, and he was even generating Heisman Trophy buzz recently.
Sayin threw a grand total of 12 passes last season, serving as one of Will Howard's backups. The 19-year-old has massive potential and is a true dual threat, but it doesn't look like he has a firm handle on the position just yet.
Chances are, Sayin will probably still start the 2025 campaign under center, but he will absolutely need to prove himself in the coming months.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Make NFL Draft History
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Might Be Making a Push for the Starting Job
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hits New Low in Recent Projections
MORE: Ohio State Star Makes Huge Announcement Amid Major Concern
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star is Becoming Criminally Underrated