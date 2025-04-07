Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Make NFL Draft History
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the most talented roster in college football this past season, and even most Ohio State haters wouldn't deny that.
The fact that the Buckeyes cruised to a national championship is concrete evidence of jus how loaded their team actually was in 2024, and now, they will be sending a whole lot of their top players to the NFL.
But just how many Ohio State alums will be selected in the NFL Draft? Well, the Buckeyes are projected to have 15 players taken later this month, which would tie the Georgia Bulldogs for the most in history, per Eleven Warriors.
Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson and Emeka Egbuka are all projected to be first-round selections, and Ohio State also has a number of players that could go on Day 2. The Buckeyes talent with the lowest average draft projection is defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, who is viewed as a Day 3 pick.
Not only that, but Ohio State even has some players that are probably being underrated heading into the draft. Heck, Hamilton could be one of them, and we've already discussed how undervalued defensive end JT Tuimoloau seems to be, as he will likely be a second-rounder in spite of his incredible production this past year.
While it's certainly nice that the Buckeyes will be placing such a vast amount of players onto the professional level, it also means that they will have their hands full trying to fill all of those shoes next season. Luckily, Ohio State has another talented crop of youngsters on deck.
