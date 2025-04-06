Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Star Makes Huge Announcement Amid Major Concern

This Ohio State Buckeyes star has revealed a massive announcement amid considerable worry.

Matthew Schmidt

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) celebrates a play in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) celebrates a play in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed a very disappointing 2024-25 college basketball campaign, which raised considerable concern that some of their top players could transfer.

Ohio State already watched one key scorer depart, as Meechie Johnson Jr. has decided to return to South Carolina. Will more Buckeyes follow?

Well, we now know that one major part of the team is staying put: Devin Royal.

Royal has taken to social media to announce that he will be remaining in Columbus next season, spurning both the portal and the NBA Draft. This is a huge win for Jake Diebler's squad, to say the least.

The 6-foot-6 forward arrived at Ohio State for the 2023-24 season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign, but this past year, Royal broke out.

Over 31 games and 27 starts, Royal registered 13.7 points and 6.9 boards across 28.8 minutes a night on 52.5/27.6/77.2 shooting splits, posting six games of over 20 points. That included a 31-point, 15-rebound barrage in a win over Valparaiso.

Royal's perimeter shot could certainly stand to improve, but he has demonstrated significant growth in other aspects of his game and is developing into one of the best players in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes went just 17-15 this season, going 9-11 in conference play. They actually did log some really nice wins on their resume, but they also put together some very bad losses, which ultimately outweighed all the good that they did.

We'll see if Ohio State can put forth a better showing in Diebler's second full season at the helm next year. At least he know he'll have Royal back in the fold.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star is Becoming Criminally Underrated

MORE: Insider Drops Jarring NFL Draft Prediction for Ohio State QB Will Howard

MORE: Ohio State Star Defender Earns Titanic Take That May Surprise You

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Another Key Defensive Commit

MORE: Dallas Cowboys are Obvious Fit for Ohio State Buckeyes Star

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News