Ohio State Star Makes Huge Announcement Amid Major Concern
The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed a very disappointing 2024-25 college basketball campaign, which raised considerable concern that some of their top players could transfer.
Ohio State already watched one key scorer depart, as Meechie Johnson Jr. has decided to return to South Carolina. Will more Buckeyes follow?
Well, we now know that one major part of the team is staying put: Devin Royal.
Royal has taken to social media to announce that he will be remaining in Columbus next season, spurning both the portal and the NBA Draft. This is a huge win for Jake Diebler's squad, to say the least.
The 6-foot-6 forward arrived at Ohio State for the 2023-24 season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign, but this past year, Royal broke out.
Over 31 games and 27 starts, Royal registered 13.7 points and 6.9 boards across 28.8 minutes a night on 52.5/27.6/77.2 shooting splits, posting six games of over 20 points. That included a 31-point, 15-rebound barrage in a win over Valparaiso.
Royal's perimeter shot could certainly stand to improve, but he has demonstrated significant growth in other aspects of his game and is developing into one of the best players in the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes went just 17-15 this season, going 9-11 in conference play. They actually did log some really nice wins on their resume, but they also put together some very bad losses, which ultimately outweighed all the good that they did.
We'll see if Ohio State can put forth a better showing in Diebler's second full season at the helm next year. At least he know he'll have Royal back in the fold.
