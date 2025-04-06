Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hits New Low in Recent Projections
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke was viewed by many as a first-round talent and at worst a second-round pick.
However, as the campaign progressed, Burke's stock dipped, thanks much in part to a brutal performance in a loss to the Oregon Ducks in October.
But now, Burke has hit a new low, as he is now widely considered a Day 3 selection with the NFL Draft just a few weeks away.
NFL Mock Draft Database has pegged Burke as a fourth-round pick, with his average draft position at 112th. That is a massive fall from where he was in the early stages of 2024, and it's certainly not what he expected.
Should we be all that surprised, though? While Burke had a solid run in the College Football Playoff, he made minimal impact during the regular season, and a legitimate argument can even be made that he was not even Ohio State's best cornerback throughout the year.
The 22-year-old registered 48 tackles, a couple of interceptions and just two passes defended on the season, which came on the heels of three very impressive campaigns in which Burke appeared to be establishing himself as one of the best corners in the country.
Burke could still represent a mid-round steal for someone, and it's entirely possible that he could sneak into the third round based on his potential. Still, there is no doubt that Burke's descent has been hard to watch. Hopefully, he is able to carve out a productive NFL career.
