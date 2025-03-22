REPORT: Ohio State Star Visits With Rising Contender Before NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins was one of the most explosive weapons in the country this past season and was one half of an absolutely lethal backfield in Columbus, with TreVeyon Henderson representing his capable partner.
But now, Judkins will be taking his talents to the NFL Draft and is widely viewed as a Day 2 selection heading into next month. Heck, there is a small faction that even feels Judkins could potentially fly off the board in the first round.
Nevertheless, Judkins won't be going any later than Round 3, and Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network has reported that the Ohio State star has already met with the Denver Broncos.
That the Broncos are interested in Judkins is hardly surprising, as their rushing attack struggled mightily in 2024, and they just lost Javonte Williams to free agency.
Judkins is considered a top-five halfback in this year's class, with some ranking him as high as third behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.
The 21-year-old racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry this past season, also logging 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
Judkins was absolutely pivotal in the Buckeyes' run to a national championship, reaching the end zone seven times during Ohio State's College Football Playoff journey.
The Pike Road, Al. native actually spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Ole Miss, leading the SEC in rushing touchdowns back-to-back campiagns before transferring to Ohio State.
