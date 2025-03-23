Ohio State RB Recruit Makes Big Announcement on Upcoming Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes are definitely known for churning out impressive running backs, which we just saw this past year with the duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.
However, Judkins and Henderson are both heading into the NFL Draft next month, so it's time for the Buckeyes to start preparing for the future.
Ohio State already knows it will be rolling with James Peoples and C.J. Donaldson as its two primary rushers in the backfield next season, but what about in 2026 and beyond?
Well, the Buckeyes are making preparations, and one of their top halfback targets has revealed a major announcement concerning his upcoming commitment.
Four-star running back Jae Lamar has unveiled that he will be announcing his commitment on July 4, via Chad Simmons of On 3. He will choose one school out of his top 10, and it's a massive list.
While Ohio State is the only Big Ten school Lamar is considering, he is also weighing interest from colleges like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Tennessee, among other big-name programs.
Lamar is currently the seventh-best running back in the class of 2026 in 247 Sports' composite rankings and is viewed as the 94th best player nationally overall.
The Moultrie, Ga. product headed to Columbus for a multi-day visit this past Thursday. He also has official visits scheduled with Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida State.
Given that Lamar is a Georgia native, you have to wonder if the Bulldogs are the favorite, but perhaps the Buckeyes can convince him to come on board.
