Ohio State Buckeyes Seem Out of the Running for 5-Star QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are usually involved in the recruiting battles for most top-tier players. He has been heavily involved in recruiting quarterback talent over the last couple of years.
Jared Curtis has been a name that Ohio State has been pursuing in the 2026 class.
A five-star quarterback hailing from Nashville Christian in Nashville, Tennessee, Curtis is believed to have star potential for the future. He is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 4 overall player in the nation.
While the Buckeyes have been pursuing him, it seems that they might be out of the running for him.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports has issued an update about Curtis and his recruiting process. He believes that the Oregon Ducks are currently the front-runners to land his commitment, with South Carolina and Georgia also in the mix.
Ohio State was no longer mentioned as a threat to bring him in.
"The No. 1 ranked signal-caller in the class and No. 4 prospect overall is highest on Georgia, Oregon and South Carolina," Wiltfong wrote. "He spoke highly of the Bulldogs this past week. But talking to several sources regarding this recruitment, I think it’s trending Oregon."
Seeing him head to Oregon would be a tough blow for the Buckeyes. The Ducks are national championship contender right now and are going to be major competition for Ohio State in the Big Ten moving forward.
While things aren't looking good for the Buckeyes when it comes to Curtis, nothing is over until it's officially over. Things could still change.
For now, fans should lower their hopes of him coming to Columbus. He seems likely to end up with one of the three teams linked by Wiltfong.
