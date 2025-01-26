Ohio State Buckeyes Should Give Nick Saban A Call
The Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly suffered a major loss on Sunday with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles opting to leave Columbus to take the same position at Penn State. After leading Ohio State to the nation's top defense in 2024, a new candidate will be asked to replicate the same success.
Who could end up replacing Knowles? That is unknown for now, but one wild idea would be perfect for the Buckeyes.
How about legendary coach Nick Saban?
Let's be honest about the situation. There is a less than one percent chance that Saban would have interest in being Ohio State's defensive coordinator. However, the Buckeyes should still give him a call.
All the way back in the 1980 and 1981 seasons, Saban was the defensive backs coach for Ohio State.
While he has retired from being a head coach and is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, could he consider going back and making a full circle with the Buckeyes?
No one can ever say never to anything in college football.
Ohio State convinced Chip Kelly to leave his job as UCLA head coach to be the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator. Even Bill Belichick has come to the college game to try his hand after being arguably the best NFL head coach of all-time. Saban would just be the latest crazy story across the nation.
Saban would be joining a team with the most talented defense in the nation. He also would reunite with Caleb Downs, who went to Alabama to play for him.
In addition, Saban wouldn't have to deal with the headache of being a head coach and dealing with the transfer portal and NIL. He would be able to simply focus on the X's and O's of football. That seems to be the most appealing part of college coaching to veteran coaches these days.
Again, realistically, this is not going to happen. At least, it's extremely unlikely that it would happen.
Ryan Day should still pick up the phone and call Saban. Simply throwing out the idea to him would be worth it. On the off chance that Saban was interested, they should give it a try.
Obviously, this is just a fun thing to think about. Saban joining forces with Day and leading the Buckeyes' defense would be a dream scenario.
If this were to end up happening, it would set the college football world on fire. Ohio State is already one of the most talked about teams in the nation, but this move would take it to a completely different level.