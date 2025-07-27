Commanders Reveal Unexpected News on Terry McLaurin

Buckeyes Now

The Washington Commanders have unveiled some rather surprising news on former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The saga between former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders just took another twist.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that McLaurin — who has been at odds with the Commanders over a contract dispute and did not report to training camp — has arrived at camp, but is expected to be placed on the PUP list with an ankle injury.

McLaurin is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is apparently aiming to be paid at least $30 million annually over the course of a long-term pact, a price at which Washington has balked.

As a result of McLaurin's dilemma in the nation's capital, trade speculation has begun to surround the two-time Pro Bowler, who hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

It seems hard to believe that the Commanders would part ways with the Ohio State product after making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season, but there are layers here.

Not only has McLaurin arguably never been a top-10 receiver on the NFL level, but he turns 30 years old in September. The fact that Washington does not want to pay top dollar for an aging weapon who could begin declining at any moment is perfectly understandable, and it has obviously complicated negotiations between the two sides.

McLaurin spent four years with the Buckeyes between 2015 and 2018, totaling 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 scores in Columbus. His best season came during his final campaign, when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards while reaching the end zone 11 times.

The Indianapolis native was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

