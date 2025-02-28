Ohio State's Will Howard Makes Gutsy Proclamation on Julian Sayin
Will Howard is departing the Ohio State Buckeyes for the NFL Draft right on the heels of leading them to their first national championship in a decade, so the quarterback position is now up for grabs in Columbus.
Well, kind of. The general consensus is that Julian Sayin will end up winning the starting job, as the five-star prospect arrived at Ohio State last year and threw 12 passes during his freshman campaign.
Sayin is so well-regarded that he is already generating Heisman Trophy buzz, so that should tell you a thing or two about how talented the 19-year-old really is.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Howard discussed Sayin and dropped a very bold claim on the youngster heading into 2025.
"Julian coming in, he's a little soft spoken guy, he's quiet, but now it's his time," Howard told reporters.
Sayin certainly has some big shoes to fill, as Howard exceeded expectations in not only guiding the Buckeyes on a phenomenal College Football Run and a national title, but also setting Ohio State's single-season record for completion percentage.
The good news is that Sayin will have a bevy of weapons at his disposal, as Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will be back for next season, and Brandon Inniss may also cast his hat into the ring as a replacement for Emeka Egbuka.
Of course, Sayin will be competing with Lincoln Kienholz and potentially even Tavien St. Clair for the starting position, but at this point, it's looking like Sayin will be taking snaps for the Buckeyes next fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Horrible Performance
MORE: SEC Star Names the One Ohio State Player You Shouldn't Mess With
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Stamps Bold Label on Julian Sayin
MORE: Notre Dame Star Drops Immense Take on Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Michigan Star Discloses Painful Admission on Ohio State Buckeyes