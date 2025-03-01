Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Bold Message to Critics
After transferring over to the Ohio State Buckeyes from Kansas State last year, Will Howard certainly heard a whole lot of criticism.
People wondered if he had what it took to be Ohio State's starting quarterback, and the fact that Ryan Day took so long to officially announce him as the guy heading into 2024 did nothing to quell the notion that he wasn't ready.
Throughout the year, Howard continued to hear the whispers, which grew increasingly loud in regular-season losses to Oregon and Michigan.
However, the 23-year-old then led the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff all the way to their first national championship in a decade, putting forth a masterful performance throughout the process.
While you would think that would silence all of the doubters, there are those who still question Howard's game and whether or not he can succeed at the NFL level.
Howard is well aware of it and is using it as motivation.
“I still have that chip on my shoulder,” Howard told reporters at the Scouting Combine. “I'm always going to have that. You know, I love being kind of the underdog and kind of coming from behind. I think that's where I thrive and where I want to be.”
On the plus side, Howard went from not even being on anyone's NFL Draft radar earlier in 2024 to now being viewed as a potential Day 2 pick this April, so that has to count for something.
“I learned a lot, and I was able to push myself and able to show teams that hopefully I can be that face of the franchise and I can be a starting quarterback in the NFL for a long time," Howard said.
The Downingtown, Pa. native had a terrific campaign overall, setting Ohio State's single-season record for completion percentage and forever etching himself into Buckeyes lore.
