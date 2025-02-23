Ohio State Star Receives Staggering NFL Draft Prediction
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson certainly did his NFL Draft stock plenty of favors with his brilliant showing throughout the College Football Playoff, playing a massive role in helping Ohio State win a national championship.
However, in spite of Henderson's rise, he has still generally been viewed as a Day 2 pick in most circles. But that may be changing.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently posted his latest mock draft, and he has Henderson going 24th overall to the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Vikings have had an up-close look at what a dynamic runner can do for an offense that also features a loaded passing attack (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit)," Jeremiah wrote. "Minnesota finds its own RB weapon in Henderson, with Aaron Jones headed for free agency."
Funny enough, Henderson's game is similar to that of Jones, as both are efficient runners who also possess versatility as receivers out of the backfield.
But let's get back to the main focus here: Henderson is now seriously getting buzz as a potential first-round pick, which is incredible given that he some viewed him as a Day 3 halfback at the beginning of the 2024 college football season.
The 22-year-old racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 7.1 yards per carry this past season. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
Henderson rattled off five touchdowns during the Buckeyes' run through the College Football Playoff, with four of those scores coming on the ground.
The Hopevell, Va. native is definitely an explosive weapon, and it would definitely be a pleasant surprise to see him fly off the board on Day 1 this April.
