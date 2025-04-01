Ohio State Buckeyes Land Visit With Top-Ranked Defensive End
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the country this past season, and it played a massive role in leading Ohio State to a national championship.
Unfortunately, the Buckeyes' entire starting defensive line is making the jump to the NFL this offseason, leaving Ohio State searching for answers.
While the Buckeyes already have a general idea of how they will look in the trenches next season, questions obviously remain for the school after 2025.
Well, Ohio State is already getting an early jump on the future, and it has already secured a visit with four-star defensive end Derek Colman-Brusa, via Eleven Warriors.
Colman-Brusa will make his official visit to Columbus from June 13-15. He will also be visiting with four other Big Ten schools: UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon.
The Burien, Wa. native is the 17th-ranked edge rusher in the class of 2026 and the 170th-ranked player nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
He will also be spending some time at Ohio State before his official visit, as Colman-Brusa will be in Columbus from April 11-13.
While it's obviously still very early on in the recruiting process, you have to figure that the Buckeyes will face stiff competition from Washington, as that is Colman-Brusa's home state.
Ohio State is one of the top recruiting schools in the country, so you can bet the Buckeyes will certainly have a number of contingency plans in the event that Colman-Brusa spurns them.
Ryan Day's club has already landed eight commits for the class of 2026.
