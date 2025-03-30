Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Throws Shade at Michigan Fans
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard didn't exactly have the best showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, which became national news. And let's be honest: some people enjoyed it just a bit too much.
However, Howard recovered with a terrific outing at Ohio State's Pro Day last week, which definitely redeemed him with the NFL Draft looming.
As far as Howard's performance in Indianapolis, the 22-year-old feels that it was grossly exaggerated and blames Michigan Wolverines fans for making too much of it.
“I thought I did pretty well. I think really it was Team Up North [Michigan] fans blowing it out of proportion," Howard said, via Adam King of 10 TV. "I missed like two throws, obviously, but other guys did too."
The fact that Wolverines fans were taking pleasure in Howard's shortcomings at the Combine is far from surprising, nor is the fact that they may have been embellishing it just a bit.
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is probably the fiercest in college football and one of the best in sports overall, so the hatred runs deep. That includes when Buckeyes players leave Columbus and reach the NFL, much like Howard is in the process of doing.
Howard transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State last year and put together a brilliant 2024 campaign, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes, a Buckeyes record.
What's more, the Downington, Pa. native led Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, significantly boosting his draft stock in the process.
Howard is expected by many to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft next month.
