Exciting Ohio State Freshman Has Made Big Change for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes have definitely undergone some major changes on both sides of the ball this offseason, but perhaps their biggest change has been defensively.
Ohio State has lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft, particularly along its defensive front, which spearheaded the nation's No. 1-ranked defense in 2024.
Fortunately, the Buckeyes have a great group of young players ready to hit the field in 2025, and that includes four-star freshman linebacker Riley Pettijohn.
Pettijohn was the No. 2-ranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class, so big things are expected of him next season, and he knows it.
In preparation for his debut campaign in Columbus, Pettijohn has already gained 12 pounds, going from 215 to 227 pounds over the last few months.
As a result, Pettijohn is becoming a more versatile threat along Ohio State's front seven.
“I think I can do a little bit of everything,” Pettijohn told reporters. “I can cover, I can rush the passer, I can play the run, too. I think those are all my strengths. But I think my speed plays a factor.”
Pettijohn probably won't be a starter right off the bat, as Arvell Reese is projected to begin the season at middle linebacker. But Pettijohn may see some snaps, and he is excited for the opportunity.
“It’s a responsibility, getting everybody lined up, getting the call,” Pettijohn said. “Knowing my assignment, I did it in high school, but it’s just upscaled a little more, so it’s going to take some getting used to. But I know I’m ready.”
We'll see if the McKinney, Tx. native can make an impact in Year 1.
