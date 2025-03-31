Eagles Predicted to Land Dynamic Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon
The Ohio State Buckeyes were fortunate enough to have probably the best receiving corps in the nation this past year, boasting a lethal triumvirate that consisted of Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
While Smith and Tate will be returning for 2026, Egbuka will be departing for the NFL Draft, and he may very well be a first-round pick next month.
What's more, the 22-year-old may end up contending for a championship immediately, as he is being predicted to land with the Philadelphia Eagles in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft.
It may seem like a rather odd fit considering that the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are already pretty loaded at the wide receiver position, but PFN's Brentley Weissman thinks it would be a good match.
"With DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown already in the fold, this may feel like a luxury pick, but I like adding another wide receiver to their offense. Brown is often injured, and the team hasn’t gotten a ton of production from their pass catches outside of their top two targets," Weissman wrote. "Emeka Egbuka is the perfect complement to this rockstar wide receiver duo. He can man the slot and do the dirty work in the short and intermediate areas of the field while Brown and Smith dominate on the outside. Egbuka’s toughness and physicality will be an excellent fit in this offense."
Egbuka is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping lead Ohio State to a national title.
The Tacoma, Wa. native put together a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns at Columbus, also finishing with 1,151 yards back in 2022.
